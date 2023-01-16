Assistance from IMF not as bail-out but preemptive measure: PM Hasina

Prime minister’s speech writer Md. Nazrul Islam briefed newspersons after the meeting.

The prime minister said Bangladesh does not want any assistance from the IMF for bail-out, rather the country has wanted the support as a preemptive measure.

“We don’t want any bail-out. This programme is not a bail-out,” she added.

The IMF deputy managing director said the whole world faces challenges due to the staggering impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic and a difficult situation because of the Russia-Ukraine war.

In this situation, the emerging economies like Bangladesh are facing different problems related to inflationary pressure, price-hike of commodities and the reserve of foreign currencies, she said.

She continued that the IMF will stay beside Bangladesh’s efforts to face these problems.

The prime minister said the pace of the country’s progress has slowed down due to the Covid-19, Russia-Ukraine war and sanctions and counter-sanctions.