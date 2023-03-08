Morning news highlights

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) used to be the second largest source of overseas remittance for Bangladesh. In 2020-21, this country dropped to third position, with the US coming up second in its stead. It has not managed to climb back to its original position again.

On the flip side, certain cities of UAE have become the major hubs of investment for Bangladeshis. Many persons are transferring their wealth from the country to the UAE by illegal means and are investing there.