Bangladesh garment factories go green as buyers demand it

When Shefali Akter first sought a job at a garment factory near Bangladesh’s capital, the crowding, heavy workload and poor salary led the 19-year-old to resign after a year and return to her rural home in northern Bangladesh.

But when she came back to the garment factory region west of Dhaka with her new husband a few years later, she found conditions at some factories had dramatically changed for the better.

At the Snowtex Group plant where the 26-year-old now works, she earns 13,500 taka (just over $128) a month, gets extra pay for overtime, a nutritious free lunch and a day off each week.

The well-ventilated factory - along with a sister facility nearby - has seen solar panels installed, cutting energy costs by half.