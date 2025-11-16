What would happen if ‘no’ wins in referendum

Amid sharply divergent positions among political parties, the interim government has approved the roadmap for implementing reforms based on the July National Charter. The President has already given it legal effect through an order.

Although not all major parties are happy with the development, they have apparently accepted it. As a result, the uncertainty surrounding the reform process appears, for now, to have been eased.

However, the future of the reforms depends entirely on the outcome of the referendum. With the possibility that ‘no’ rather than ‘yes’ might prevail, the question has now emerged: what will happen if the ‘no’ vote wins? Will the nine months of discussion by the National Consensus Commission, the political parties’ efforts, and the interim government’s initiatives all go to waste? At present, no one has a clear answer.

If the ‘no’ vote wins, the party victorious in the next general election will not be obliged to implement the reform proposals as per the July Charter. Instead, reforms will then depend entirely on the wishes of the majority party in the next parliament.

On 13 July 2023, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) announced 31 points for the “democratic reform of the Constitution and system of governance” and for “economic emancipation”. The party may seek to advance future reform initiatives in that spirit.