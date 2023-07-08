Manner in which elections are conducted in Bangladesh is clearly defined in the country's law: Russia

Russia has said the manner in which elections are conducted and organised in Bangladesh is quite clearly defined by the country's law.

Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova made the remark while addressing a regular briefing in Moscow on 6 July, Thursday.

"By the logic of the West, it is the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and the US Secretary of State who should issue some kind of recommendation on the need to form a neutral transitional government there for the pre-election period. What is this but neocolonialism? What is this but a manifestation of the nature of metropolises and their attitude towards their colonies?," she asked.

Maria Zakharova also said, "This is an attempt at blatant interference in the internal affairs of a sovereign state whose authorities, as we understand it, have not asked for advice on how to conduct elections."

"For our part, we support Dhaka in its desire to pursue an independent domestic and foreign policy that meets the interests of Bangladesh itself," she added.