More monsoon rain likely in Bangladesh this year

Meteorologists from South Asian countries are attending the 28th session of the South Asian Climate Outlook Forum.

The conference started Monday where the meteorologists have discussed the extreme heat waves in the region this summer.

However, the main topic of discussion was the upcoming monsoon season (June-September).

In the conference, the top meteorologists of the region presented a preliminary opinion on the forecast of the weather for the coming months. They said this monsoon may see more rain than the usual. In Bangladesh, there will be more monsoon rains than usual this year.

There is a possibility of more rains in the Indian states upstream of Bangladesh also. As a result, there is a danger of worsening the flood situation in Bangladesh during the monsoon.