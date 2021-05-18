Journalists protest outside police station, various organisations condemn incident

Journalists of different media outlets are protesting the harassment of Prothom Alo’s senior correspondent Rozina Islam by confining her for five hours at the secretariat and handing her over to Shahbagh police station.

Meanwhile several organisations and leader of the journalist community have expressed their concern over the incident.

Journalists staged a protest inside the Shahbagh police station on Monday night, demanding the release of Rozina Islam.

The journalists condemned the health minister and health secretary for this incident and demanded their resignation.