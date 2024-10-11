'Ulterior motive' behind singing at Puja Mandap being probed: Police

Possible ulterior motives behind singing Islamic songs on the stage of a Puja Mandap in Chattogram city is being investigated. This was stated by the police during a press conference organised at Dampara Police Lines in the city at 12:00 pm today, Friday.

It was stated during the press conference that two people have been detained in this incident and they are being questioned. The two detainees are Shahidul Karim, a teacher at Tanzimul Ummah Madrasa and Nurul Islam, a teacher at Darul Irfan Academy. They were detained from separate locations in the city on Thursday night.

The incident of singing occurred at the stage of Durga Puja celebration at JM Sen Hall in Rahmatganj area of the city around 7:00 pm on Thursday evening.

Deputy commissioner (crime and operations) of Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP) Rais Uddin said that six artistes from Chattogram Cultural Academy at the invitation of Sajal Dutta, the joint general secretary of the Puja Celebration Committee sang songs at the stage of the Mandap. Some lyrics of the songs hurt religious sentiments of the people present there.