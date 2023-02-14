Bangladesh

Evening News Highlights

Prothom Alo English Desk
Prothom Alo English Evening News Highlights

Good evening, dear readers. We are bringing you the top stories in evening so that you don't miss those.

1

BCL activists torture Kushtia Univ student for over 4 hours in female hall

A first year student of Kushtia Islamic University has complained of being beaten up mercilessly by Bangladesh Chhatra League activists in a residential hall. A section of the ruling party activists led by university unit BCL vice president Sanjida Chowdhury confined the victim at a room of Deshratna Sheikh Hasina residential hall, alleged the victim.

2

India's tax officials raid BBC India offices after critical documentary

Indian tax authorities raided the BBC's New Delhi and Mumbai offices on Tuesday, weeks after the broadcaster aired a documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's actions during deadly sectarian riots in 2002.

3

Two senior officials, of India and US, arrive in Dhaka Tuesday evening

Two senior officials, of India and the US, will be arriving in Dhaka today, Tuesday. They will be reaching Bangladesh coincidentally on the same day. Indian foreign secretary Vinay Kwatra is due to arrive Tuesday evening on a flight from the Nepalese capital Kathmandu. The US state department counselor Derek Chollet is scheduled to reach around the same time from Washington.

4

Fardin's father to file no-confidence petition over DB's final report

The plaintiff will file a naraji (no-confidence) petition over the final report of police submitted to the court in the murder case of Fardin Nur Parash, a third year student of civil engineering department at Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET).

5

Brahmanbaria lawyers tainted country’s legal history: HC

A bench comprising justice JBM Hassan and justice Razik-Al-Jalil on Tuesday made the remark in a hearing when three lawyers, including the president of Brahmanbaria District Lawyers Association, appeared before the court on charges of creating chaos, using abusive language, and chanting inappropriate slogans against the officials of Brahmanbaria Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-1.

Read more from Bangladesh
Post Comment