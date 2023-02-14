Evening News Highlights

India's tax officials raid BBC India offices after critical documentary
Indian tax authorities raided the BBC's New Delhi and Mumbai offices on Tuesday, weeks after the broadcaster aired a documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's actions during deadly sectarian riots in 2002.
Two senior officials, of India and US, arrive in Dhaka Tuesday evening
Two senior officials, of India and the US, will be arriving in Dhaka today, Tuesday. They will be reaching Bangladesh coincidentally on the same day. Indian foreign secretary Vinay Kwatra is due to arrive Tuesday evening on a flight from the Nepalese capital Kathmandu. The US state department counselor Derek Chollet is scheduled to reach around the same time from Washington.
Fardin's father to file no-confidence petition over DB's final report
The plaintiff will file a naraji (no-confidence) petition over the final report of police submitted to the court in the murder case of Fardin Nur Parash, a third year student of civil engineering department at Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET).
Brahmanbaria lawyers tainted country’s legal history: HC
A bench comprising justice JBM Hassan and justice Razik-Al-Jalil on Tuesday made the remark in a hearing when three lawyers, including the president of Brahmanbaria District Lawyers Association, appeared before the court on charges of creating chaos, using abusive language, and chanting inappropriate slogans against the officials of Brahmanbaria Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-1.