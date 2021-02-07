Kamalapur Railway Station to be demolished in 'interest of business'

Kamalapur Railway Station and its adjacent lands, owned by Bangladesh Railway, would be allotted to private organisations to build several high-rise buildings including five star hotel, shopping mall, office complex and residential buildings.

With a view to setting up these establishments, 53-year-old traditional Kamalapur station has to be demolished and the new one will be established at the same place, but will slightly be shifted to the north.

Service organisation Bangladesh Railway is going to run business with its lands in the name of increasing revenue collection. But they [Bangladesh Railway] are yet to conduct any survey as to how much revenue will come from this project.

The ministry of railways is moving ahead to materialise this commercial plan titled ‘Multimodal Hub’ that surrounds Kamalapur Railway Station and Shahjahanpur railway residential area.

This revenue generating project will be implemented through the public-private partnership (PPP). The land will be given by the railway authorities and the infrastructure will be built by the private organisation.

The cabinet committee on public procurement also approved the project in principle in October 2018. The railway authorities have held three meetings with Kajima Corporation of Japan to implement the project. The corporation has already made a preliminary design to move the Kamalapur Railway Station and build more than a dozen multi-storey buildings within its vicinity.

According to the documents related to the PPP project of the railways, the initial cost of this ‘multimodal hub’ project has been estimated at Tk 8 billion (800 crore). The project will be implemented from 2021 to 2025.

The construction of metro rail project is underway from capital’s Uttara to Motijheel. It was decided to extend it to Kamalapur by mid-2029 and the preliminary talks with Kajima Corporation on the ‘multimodal hub’ project started in April 2018.

Kajima released a sample design in March, 2019 where they didn’t mention anything regarding the demolition of Kamalapur station. They are yet to release the detailed design of this project.

If the station is removed, the route of the existing railway line will also have to be changed. Then the building of existing railway station will not be in service.

Now the government has taken initiative to involve Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) in the implementation of this plan.

Moazzem Hossain, a professor at BUET's civil engineering department, told Prothom Alo that the initial discussion did not include the demolition or removal of the Kamalapur station. It was rather discussed for conducting a complete survey to make a spectacular open field by removing the alongside container terminal. The matter has not progressed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Within the period, how did the decision of demolishing the station come?

Keeping the existing structure of Kamalapur Railway Station, it is possible to build multi-storey infrastructure, he added.

Vital reason of demolition is commercial

Railway and DMTCL sources say the metro rail stations will be at least 13 metres above the ground. For this, there is no need to break anything at Kamalapur station. However, the last station of the metro rail will cover the front of the existing Kamalapur Railway Station building. Kajima Corporation thinks that this will ruin the beauty of Kamalapur station and lose its commercial importance.