UN again calls on all parties to ensure people are able to vote freely

The United Nations has reiterated its call for all parties involved to ensure that the people of Bangladesh can freely cast their votes and express their opinions without any harassment.
Stéphane Dujarric, the spokesperson for the Secretary-General, made this statement in response to a question during a regular press briefing on Wednesday.
He was asked, “According to Human Rights Watch report, ongoing systematic crackdown on opposition members and critics by Bangladesh security forces makes a free and fair election impossible.
What specific steps is going to take from the Secretary-General to ensuring the voting rights of the Bangladeshi people, as the Voice of America English service reports, Bangladesh prepping for unfair election?
At this Dujarric said, “The UN is not deploying observers to these elections. We don’t… we rarely, rarely do that without a specific mandate.”
He further stated, “We, again, and we’ve seen the reports from Human Rights Watch and other organisations, we again call on all parties involved to ensure that people are able to express their votes freely, their opinion freely, free of any harassment.”