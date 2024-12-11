BRT project: Bus operations begin with work pending

The much-discussed Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project is set to begin operations, despite several crucial works still incomplete, including construction of road dividers, stations, and foot-over bridges.

Nearly a decade after the project was taken up, the authorities have officially announced the launch of bus services on the BRT lane from Gazipur to Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, on the Victory Day.

However, this has raised doubts among commuters about fully benefiting from the project in its current state.

At present, two air-conditioned buses are operating on an experimental basis, with passengers from Shibbari in Gazipur to Gulistan in Dhaka via Abdullahpur along the BRT lane.

Passengers on these trial buses have reported negative experiences due to ongoing construction work at various locations.

Project officials have indicated that the people will have to wait until next June to fully experience the benefits of the 20-kilometre route, stretching from the Dhaka airport to Joydebpur in Gazipur.