Students have to cross two rivers to go to school

It’s a village named Goradighi in the haor region. Boats are the sole way of communication to and from that village in both rainy and dry seasons. There ae no secondary schools in the village under Singpur union of Kishhoreganj’s Nikli upazila.

If they want to continue studying after class five, students of the village have to cross two rivers to go to another village in the distance.

It takes 2 hours and costs Tk 80 to 100 to go to and from the high school every day. So, the students from poor families drop out after class five. While boys are forced to enter the labour sector, girls fall victim to child marriage.

Under such a condition, the country observed National Day of the Girl Child on Saturday. The theme for the day this year was ‘priority in investment, rights of the girl child’.

According to Bangladesh Bureau of Educational Information and Statistics (BANBEIS)’s report of 2022, the number of secondary schools (excluding English medium and madrsasah) in the country is 18,907 and the number of students is about 8.9 million (88.89 crore). Around 55 per cent of the total students are girls.

There is a junior secondary, nine secondary and six dakhil madrasah in in Nikli upazila whereas the number of students in these educational institutes is about 11,000.