92-day closure of Sundarbans: Local communities worried over livelihoods

Visiting Kopotakkho and Shakbaria rivers in Khulna’s Koyra upazila on Tuesday, more than a hundred fishing boats were seen returning from the Sundarbans with fishermen busy in collecting fishes and nets. Several boats were also seen on the embankment for repairing.

Akram Hossain, from 4 No. Koyra village adjacent to the Sundarbans, said he returned to the localities on Tuesday morning after fishing in the forest’s rivers and canals for six straight days. He couldn't catch adequate fish and he is worried since he has no savings to run his family during this 92-ban on fishing.

According to the Riyasad Ali, the secretary general of the Sundarbans Zone Co-Management Committee, more than 1,000 people returned with boats from the forest until Tuesday morning. The remaining boats are likely to return by Wednesday evening. No body including fishermen, bawals and mowals can go to the Sundarbans since entry into the forest is suspended for three months, he said urging the government to provide assistance to the local communities including fishermen and bawals.