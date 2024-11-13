RMG workers repeatedly take to the streets over arrears

Replying to a query on why they demonstrated, Md Sultan Uddin, a worker of the TNZ Apparels Limited, “Look, you never get the outcomes in this country unless you take to demonstrate. We block the roads; you are witnessing it, and the senior officials also watching it. Now see, there will certainly be solutions now. We will not leave unless we receive the salary. We took to the streets without eating anything. This time, we will go home with wages.”

Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) assistance committee ANM Saifuddin told Prothom Alo the owner of the TNZ Apparels currently stays in Saudi Arabia, and even if his wealth and loans are adjusted it will not be enough to pay workers’ wages.

The issues would have been settled quickly if he had been in the country. Replying to another query, the current administrator of BGMEA is working, but it is taking time since there is no committee now.

Sources said Dhaka-Mymensingh, Dhaka-Tangail and Chandra-Nabinagar highways in Gazipur were blocked at least 25 times over the past three and a half months after the Student Against Discrimination movement. According to the industry police sources, labour unrest took place in at least 40 factories in Gazipur during this period.