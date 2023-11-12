Garment worker dies from injuries in clashes with police in Gazipur

A readymade garment worker, who received injuries during a clash between workers and police at Jorun area of Konabari in Gazipur, died at Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) at around 12:00am on Saturday.
The worker is identified as Md Jalal Uddin, 40.
Earlier on Wednesday morning, another worker Anjuara Khatun, 30, was injured critically during a clash between workers and police at Konabari area of Gazipur. She died on the way to DMCH.
DMCH police outpost in-charge Md Bacchu Mia confirmed this to Prothom Alo.
He said the body has been kept at the morgue. The concerned police station has been informed.
Jalal Uddin, 40, was a sewing supervisor at Islam Group in the Jorun area.
He, son of Chan Mia, is a resident of Kendua upazila in Netrakona. Jalal lived with his family in a rented house owned by Fazal Molla in the Jorun area.
Jalal's colleague Safiqul Islam said workers of three factories of Islam Group started demonstrations and vandalism demanding wage hike in the Jorun area of Konabari on Wednesday.
As police tried to control the workers, they hurled brick chips at the police. Police fired tear gas shells and rubber bullets to bring the situation under control and the workers were dispersed. At least ten workers were injured in the incident.