Garment worker dies from injuries in clashes with police in Gazipur

A readymade garment worker, who received injuries during a clash between workers and police at Jorun area of Konabari in Gazipur, died at Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) at around 12:00am on Saturday.

The worker is identified as Md Jalal Uddin, 40.

Earlier on Wednesday morning, another worker Anjuara Khatun, 30, was injured critically during a clash between workers and police at Konabari area of Gazipur. She died on the way to DMCH.

DMCH police outpost in-charge Md Bacchu Mia confirmed this to Prothom Alo.

He said the body has been kept at the morgue. The concerned police station has been informed.

Jalal Uddin, 40, was a sewing supervisor at Islam Group in the Jorun area.

He, son of Chan Mia, is a resident of Kendua upazila in Netrakona. Jalal lived with his family in a rented house owned by Fazal Molla in the Jorun area.