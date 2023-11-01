BNP Faridpur unit member secy receives bullet injury 

The member secretary of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party's (BNP) Faridpur district unit, AK Kibria, sustained injuries after being shot in the Bahirdia area of the Dhaka-Barishal highway.
The incident took place around 12:00 pm on Wednesday when he, along with other BNP activists, was enforcing their party's blockade programme on the highway.
Syed Modarres Ali, convener of Faridpur district BNP, alleged that activists of the Awami League and its associate organisations carried out an attack on the BNP men and fired pellets at them.
AK Kibria was shot in his hand, while Rakibul Islam, joint convener of the district Swechasebak Dal, suffered injuries during the attack.
Syed Modarres also said AK Kibria is now undergoing treatment, but refused to disclose the location apparently to avoid further harassment by the police.
Awami League denied firing from their side and claimed that AK Kibria sustained injuries after falling into a roadside drain during his attempt to flee.
Regarding the allegation, Ali Ashraf, office secretary of Faridpur district Awami League, told Prothom Alo that there were chases and counter-chases between the BNP and Awami League men when the former was preparing to vandalise vehicles at Bahirdia, and the ruling party activists were crossing the area in a motorcade.
He, however, denied firing from their side and claimed that AK Kibria sustained injuries after falling into a roadside drain during his attempt to flee.
The officer-in-charge of Kotwali police station, MA Jalil, said that when the BNP men were preparing to conduct picketing in support of their blockade programme, a police vehicle reached the spot, prompting them to flee the scene.
The police, however, seized two motorbikes from the spot, he added.