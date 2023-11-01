BNP Faridpur unit member secy receives bullet injury 

Syed Modarres Ali, convener of Faridpur district BNP, alleged that activists of the Awami League and its associate organisations carried out an attack on the BNP men and fired pellets at them.

AK Kibria was shot in his hand, while Rakibul Islam, joint convener of the district Swechasebak Dal, suffered injuries during the attack.

Syed Modarres also said AK Kibria is now undergoing treatment, but refused to disclose the location apparently to avoid further harassment by the police.