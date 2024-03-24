Indian onions to enter country within three days: State minister

The state minister for commerce, Ahasanul Islam Titu, has assured that the recent ban on onion exports in India will not have any adverse impact on Bangladesh and that the Indian onions will reach here within three days.

“The onions will be loaded on trains today or tomorrow, and will enter Bangladesh within the next three days. I have no idea if there are any issues in bringing onions from India,” he said while talking to reporters in Tangail on Saturday.