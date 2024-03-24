Indian onions to enter country within three days: State minister
The state minister for commerce, Ahasanul Islam Titu, has assured that the recent ban on onion exports in India will not have any adverse impact on Bangladesh and that the Indian onions will reach here within three days.
“The onions will be loaded on trains today or tomorrow, and will enter Bangladesh within the next three days. I have no idea if there are any issues in bringing onions from India,” he said while talking to reporters in Tangail on Saturday.
The state minister went to Tangail to attend a reception programme for the six parliamentarians of the district, hosted by the local press club.
Ahasanul Islam Titu said there is an abundant supply of commodities and the prices are reasonable. Therefore, it seems unnecessary to conduct any drives through the police and the magistrates in the markets.
Regarding the rising price of rice, he said the issue falls under the jurisdiction of the food ministry and it will not be wise to make any comments on a different ministry.
Former agriculture minister Abdur Razzaque was the chief guest at the reception programme, which was chaired by Tangail press club president Jafar Ahmed.