Clashes at Chattogram, 24 hospitalised with bullet wounds

As many as 24 people have been brought to Chittagong Medical College Hospital (CMCH) with bullet wounds in connection to clashes that broke out between protesters and a combined force of the police, Chhatra League, and Jubo League in Chattogram city.

The injured started arriving at CMCH around 11:30 am today, Sunday. Most of them have been shot. Only three of them have been identified so far. They are- Alauddin, 26, Sohrab, 22 and Md Faruk, 25. Reportedly, none of them are students.

Sub-Inspector (SI) of Hospital police outpost Alauddin Talukder said that the injured came to the hospital from city’s New Market area.