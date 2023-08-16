Prothom Alo editor granted bail in a case under DSA

Prothom Alo editor Matiur Rahman has been granted bail in a case filed under the Digital Security Act.

Dhaka Metropolitan sessions judge court acting judge Foysal Bin Atiq passed the order on Wednesday.

Prothom Alo editor's lawyer Proshanto Kumar Karmakar confirmed this.

He said Prothom Alo editor submited the bail petition to the metropolitan sessions judge court on 3 May in accordance with the order after the High Court granted him an anticipatory bail.

Prothom Alo editor is respectful to the court and he did not violate the condition of bail.

*More to follow...