Prothom Alo editor Matiur Rahman gets six-week anticipatory bail

Earlier, a case was filed against Prothom Alo editor Matiur Rahman with Ramna police station under Digital Security Act in the dead of night on 29 March.

Prothom Alo staff correspondent in Savar Samsuzzaman, an ‘assistant cameraman’ and unidentified people were also made accused in the case.

High Court lawyer Abdul Maleque, also the executive president of Bangabandhu Foundation, filed the case as plaintiff.