Market remains out of control, no respite

“The aman crop will be better. The field is looking beautiful with ripe rice,” said planning minister MA Mannan to newspersons after a meeting of Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) in November last year. He also hoped the price of the staple crop would come down after the aman harvest.

But the aman crop has been harvested. Even the boro crop has also been harvested now but the rice prices are not decreasing. Instead, the price has gone up by Tk 2 per kg in May despite bumper yield in aman and boro crops. No flash floods even damaged rice in the haor regions.

Prices of most of the daily necessities are stable in the market, though high. The prices of one or two items are decreasing but it is nowhere near the price that was before this spell of steep rise. In some cases, the price of a few items is increasing too. Overall, people have no respite as their expenses are not coming down to a bearable level.