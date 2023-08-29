High migration cost mounts pressure on Saudi-bound migrants

The government of Saudi Arabia has initiated a Skill Verification Programme (SVP) aimed at recruiting skilled workers from Bangladesh.

As part of this program, employees are required to obtain a certification by successfully completing an online exam after registration.

Although the Saudi employer is expected to cover the USD 50 registration fee, it has come to light that this cost is being borne by prospective Saudi-bound migrant workers themselves.

To achieve this, they are expending amounts ranging from TK 7,500 to 10,000 through various agents and computer shops.

The Bangladesh Bureau of Manpower, Employment, and Training (BMET) has noted that there are allegations of workers consistently falling victim to fraudulence in Saudi Arabia. Many individuals do not secure the jobs they were promised.

Many others leave the country through manpower agents without any training. Having a skill certificate will be beneficial for work. In this case, the salary of the workers will be almost double.