Harrowing depiction of torture in secret detention centres

The commission formed to investigate the incidents of enforced disappearance has mentioned in its interim report some examples of how the victims of enforced disappearances were tortured and killed during the 15 years of the rule of the government of Bangladesh Awami League.

It has revealed how members of various forces carried out torture after picking up people. It also describes how bodies were dumped after killings.

The commission submitted the interim report titled “Unfolding the Truth” to the interim government’s Chief Adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus at the state guest house Jamuna on Saturday afternoon.

The report stated that the commission has so far received 1,676 complaints regarding the enforced disappearances. Out of these, 758 complaints have been verified and sorted out.