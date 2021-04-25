No vaccine export for the time being, says India

Bangladesh remains uncertain about when it will receive the next consignment of Covid vaccines from India as per agreement. A note verbale issued on Saturday by India in response to Bangladesh’s queries in this regard, has failed to clear up the issue. In fact, according to diplomatic sources of Dhaka and Delhi, India has indicated that it will not be exporting the vaccine to Bangladesh anytime soon.

Confirming the contents of the note verbale, the foreign ministry’s secretary (East), Mashfi Binte Shams, on Saturday evening told Prothom Alo that Bangladesh had sent a letter to India last week regarding the next consignment of the Serum vaccine. India replied to the letter yesterday, Saturday. The reply indicated that India would not be exporting the vaccine for the time being.

A tripartite agreement was signed between Bangladesh, India’s Serum Institute and Beximco Pharma in November last year to procure the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine. Till February, India supplied seven million (70 lakh) of the 30 million (3 crore) vaccine doses to be provided under the agreement. No further consignments were sent since then, even though five million (50 lakh) doses were to be provided every month. The vaccine distributors in Bangladesh, Beximco Pharma, sent a letter in this regard to the government on 18 April, asking that all out efforts be made to urge India to provide the vaccine. The next day, 19 April, the government issued a letter to India, urging for the vaccine to be provided on time.