Not attacker, angry at people who brainwashed him: Zafar Iqbal

Former professor of Shahjalal Science and Technology University (SUST) and author Muhammed Zafar Iqbal said that he holds no grudges against his attacker Faizul Hasan, rather he is angry with the people who brainwashed Faizul in the name of religion.

At 12:30pm on Tuesday, a Sylhet court gave its verdict on the Zafar Iqbal attempt to murder case. Faizul, who was the prime accused, was given a life sentence. Another accused Md Shohag Mia was sentenced to four-year imprisonment while the other four accused were acquitted. Sylhet Anti-terrorism tribunal judge Md Nurul Amin Biplob gave the verdict.