Not attacker, angry at people who brainwashed him: Zafar Iqbal

In his reaction to the verdict, Zafar Iqbal told Prothom Alo on Tuesday evening, “Firstly, I have no anger towards that boy (Faizul Hasan). So, it’s not like I am feeling happy that he is being punished. I have no such feelings. Rather you could say I feel pity for him. He is one of those people who believe if he murders me or someone like me, he will go to heaven. There is no point of living a life like that. There is no point of living with such a belief.”
Zafar Iqbal further said, “Those who have made these boys (like Faizul) believe in such things, incited them to commit such crimes, I am angry with them. How could some people wrongly interpret religion to set some boys down the wrong path? Now this boy will live his entire life behind bars. But the people who brainwashed him and pushed him to do this thing, will remain unscathed. This angers me.”
Zafar Iqbal wasn’t present during the sentencing. He was in Dhaka, where he is living since retiring from SUST. He told Prothom Alo over the phone, “Those who brainwashed Faizul Hasan and set him down the wrong path haven’t been exposed. But his entire life is now ruined.”
On 3 March, 2018, Muhammed Zafar Iqbal was stabbed with a knife during an open stage event at SUST. He was stabbed on his head and neck. Faizul Hasan was detained by the students and police officials at the spot.
After the incident, the University’s registrar Md Ishfaqul Hossain filed a case with Sylhet’s Jalalabad police station, naming Faizul as the prime accused. Faizul’s friend Md Shohag Mia, father Maulana Atikur Rahman, mother Minara Begum, uncle Faizul Haque and brother Enamul Hasan were the other accused.
On 26 July 2018, the police pressed charges against the six accused. Then on 4 October the same year the trial officially began. The testimony recording concluded on 10 March earlier this year. 35 out of the 56 witnesses gave their testimony. After hearing arguments from both sides, judge Md Nurul Amin Biplob set 26 April as the date of verdict.
Anti-terrosrism Tribunal’s special public prosecutor Mominul Rahman told Prothom Alo, Faizul Hasan resided in Kaliyarkapon village of Derai upazila in Sunamganj. He has also been fined Tk 20,000. Faizul’s friend and fellow accused Md Shohag Mia lived in Umednagar village in the same upazila. He was given four-year imprisonment and fined Tk 5,000. Right now they are in prison. The other four accused have been acquitted.