‘Criminal gang’ hired for Tk 10m to attack New Gini Housing project

A criminal gang was allegedly hired for Tk 10 million to attack the New Gini housing project near ECB Chattar in the capital. Mohammad Ibrahim, convener of the BNP’s Bhashantek unit, allegedly arranged the attack by sending men in exchange for money. Members of the Mamun gang from Mirpur were also involved.

Investigators said they obtained this information by questioning Shahriar Mahmud and Bikash Chandra Sarkar, who were arrested in connection with the case. According to officials involved in the investigation, 13 people met at a food shop near ECB Chattar at noon on the day of the incident to plan the attack. Shahriar and Bikash were among those present.

After their arrest, Shahriar and Bikash were remanded in police custody for questioning. Citing information obtained during their interrogation, investigators said Shahriar had been assigned to hire people for the attack. He contacted Ibrahim to carry out the task. Ibrahim is listed in police records as “Killer Ibrahim”. Shahriar was supposed to pay him Tk 10 million to demolish one of the gates of the housing project.