‘Criminal gang’ hired for Tk 10m to attack New Gini Housing project
A criminal gang was allegedly hired for Tk 10 million to attack the New Gini housing project near ECB Chattar in the capital. Mohammad Ibrahim, convener of the BNP’s Bhashantek unit, allegedly arranged the attack by sending men in exchange for money. Members of the Mamun gang from Mirpur were also involved.
Investigators said they obtained this information by questioning Shahriar Mahmud and Bikash Chandra Sarkar, who were arrested in connection with the case. According to officials involved in the investigation, 13 people met at a food shop near ECB Chattar at noon on the day of the incident to plan the attack. Shahriar and Bikash were among those present.
After their arrest, Shahriar and Bikash were remanded in police custody for questioning. Citing information obtained during their interrogation, investigators said Shahriar had been assigned to hire people for the attack. He contacted Ibrahim to carry out the task. Ibrahim is listed in police records as “Killer Ibrahim”. Shahriar was supposed to pay him Tk 10 million to demolish one of the gates of the housing project.
Following the attack on content creator Salman Muqtadir’s studio inside the New Gini housing project, equipment and furniture were left scattered and damaged. Law enforcement personnel visited the scene.
An investigator told Prothom Alo that Shahriar had admitted during questioning that he contacted Ibrahim. Ibrahim then assigned one of his followers, Juboraj, to recruit people for the attack. Juboraj gathered the men, who subsequently attacked the housing project, the official said.
During the attack on New Gini Properties on the night of 26 September, Salman Muqtadir’s studio was also vandalised and looted. That night, he published a video describing what had happened. The incident triggered widespread reactions on social media and elsewhere.
A case was filed at Cantonment Police Station in the capital over the attack and vandalism. The Gulshan Division of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s Detective Branch (DB) is investigating the case.
According to sources involved in the investigation, the attack was planned at a meeting at noon on the day of the incident. Later in the afternoon, groups of men gathered at two locations. Around 200 attackers travelled to the scene in five pickup trucks or on foot. The attack began at around 10:30pm, when they fired shots at the main gate of the housing project. Members of both Ibrahim’s group and the Mamun gang took part, the sources said.
A police source said Ibrahim’s followers Juboraj, Shahed, Shakil, Rupchan, Bablu and Bukpora Sumon were also involved. They have been accused of involvement in various crimes in the Bhashantek area.
Members of the group led by Mamun were also brought into the attack. Mamun, Mofizur Rahman, was at the time the president of Ward 91 of the BNP’s Pallabi unit. He was recently expelled from the party over allegations of involvement in various crimes, including murder, land grabbing and extortion.
Investigators said forensic examinations were being conducted on devices seized from the arrested suspects. CCTV footage from the scene and surrounding areas had also been obtained, and efforts were under way to identify those involved. Investigators were also trying to identify the vehicles used to transport the attackers and establish who had hired them.
Promise of a flat as a gift
The investigation has brought to light a dispute over 35 kathas of land adjacent to the housing project. The dispute concerns the use of a road through the New Gini project to access the land.
Investigators said retired Major General Golam Mohiuddin Chowdhury also owns part of the 35-katha plot. He had been trying to build a condominium there. However, the land has no access road. Constructing residential buildings there would be of little use unless the owner of the New Gini project allowed access through its property.
The attack was allegedly planned to demolish the housing project’s main gate and create an access road to the land, the investigators said.
According to sources involved in the investigation, Shahriar was assigned to demolish the gate and establish a route to the land. In return, Mohiuddin Chowdhury allegedly promised him a flat in the building planned for the plot. Shahriar was also promised the contract to supply bricks and sand for the construction, the sources said.
Mohiuddin Chowdhury was arrested in connection with the case and placed on remand by police. He was subsequently granted bail.
Prothom Alo called his mobile phone several times to seek his comment, but the phone was switched off.
Inspector Jehad Hossain, the investigating officer from the DB’s Gulshan Division, told Prothom Alo that eight people had been arrested in the case so far. Efforts were under way to identify and arrest others involved, he said.