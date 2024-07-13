Checking if there is infiltration in the quota movement: DB
Additional Commissioner Dhaka Metropolitan Police's Detective Branch (DB) Mohammad Harun-or-Rashid has said that a probe was being made into whether any infiltrators had entered the agitating students of the quota movement.
He was speaking to journalists at his office on Mintoo Road Saturday afternoon.
Replying to a question, Harun-or-Rashid said, "The DB team and police of the various police stations are checking whether outsiders have joined the movement and are trying to divert the situation in a different direction. If anyone does not follow the High Court orders and creates blockades, attack vehicles and throws brickbats, it will be assumed that infiltrators are behind this."
Harun-or-Rashid said, quota is in effect in many countries, not just Bangladesh. Certain persons and certain students are demonstrating on the streets against the quota. In the meantime, the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court has issued a stay on the High Court ruling regarding the quota system in public service. The Supreme Court is everyone's refuge. Everyone should follow the court orders. But for some days now the students have been abstaining from classes and observing sit-ins on various roads, obstructing movement of the general people. They are even attacking cars. A case has even been filed in this connection.
Harun-or-Rashid said, "If anyone thinks they will not obey the court, they will not obey the police, then what have we got to do. Our law enforcement agencies will do whatever is in their power. If the agitators are damaging property and harming people, they are blocking roads and obstructing normal movement of the people, then the law enforcing agencies will do whatever is necessary."