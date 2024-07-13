Checking if there is infiltration in the quota movement: DB

Additional Commissioner Dhaka Metropolitan Police's Detective Branch (DB) Mohammad Harun-or-Rashid has said that a probe was being made into whether any infiltrators had entered the agitating students of the quota movement.

He was speaking to journalists at his office on Mintoo Road Saturday afternoon.

Replying to a question, Harun-or-Rashid said, "The DB team and police of the various police stations are checking whether outsiders have joined the movement and are trying to divert the situation in a different direction. If anyone does not follow the High Court orders and creates blockades, attack vehicles and throws brickbats, it will be assumed that infiltrators are behind this."