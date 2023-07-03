Four US, EU delegations due in July: Focus on elections and human rights situation

The US and European countries have been pressing Bangladesh continuously for the last couple of months to hold the next parliament election in a free, fair and peaceful manner.
As part of it, four delegations from the US and the European countries are scheduled to visit Dhaka this month.
Diplomatic sources in Dhaka, Washington and Brussels said issues like fair elections and human rights will be prioritised during the visit of the four delegations.
US under secretary for civilian security, democracy and human rights Uzra Zeya is scheduled to visit Dhaka in the second week of this month.
US under secretary for economic growth, energy, and the environment Jose Fernandez is supposed to arrive at the third week of this month. Two delegations of the European Union are scheduled to arrive in Dhaka close to that time.
Diplomatic sources said South and Central Asia affairs US assistant secretary Donald Lu is supposed to accompany Uzra Zeya during her four-day visit. This would be Donald Lu’s second Dhaka visit. He came to Dhaka in January.
Sources also said Uzra Zeya would meet foreign minister AK Abdul Momen during her proposed visit from 10 July. She would also hold meetings with politicians and civil society representatives.
Afterwards US under secretary for economic growth, energy, and the environment Jose Fernandez is scheduled to arrive. He will attend a meeting of Bangladesh-US business council.
Jose Fernandez may hold a meeting with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s private industries and investment affairs advisor Salman F Rahman.
Meanwhile, a four-member independent expert team will arrive on 9 July to make an assessment on sending election observers for the upcoming national election in Bangladesh.
EU special envoy for human rights Eamon Gilmore will visit Dhaka for a few days from 24 July. He is scheduled to hold meetings with the law minister, the foreign minister and civil society representatives.
Speaking to Prothom Alo on Sunday afternoon EU ambassador in Dhaka, Charles Whiteley, said the visit of two delegations of European Union has been confirmed.
He said earlier EU senior representative Josep Borrell informed them about the preparation of sending election observers. So an independent expert team is arriving in Dhaka to make an assessment for sending observers for the elections in Bangladesh.
Charles Whiteley also said the expert team will exchange views with different political parties, civil society members and media persons. They will assess the situation of inclusive elections. They will submit a report of assessment to Josep Borrell, who will take the final decision on sending EU mission for the observation of Bangladesh election, he added.
* More to follow ...