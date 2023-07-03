Four US, EU delegations due in July: Focus on elections and human rights situation

The US and European countries have been pressing Bangladesh continuously for the last couple of months to hold the next parliament election in a free, fair and peaceful manner.

As part of it, four delegations from the US and the European countries are scheduled to visit Dhaka this month.

Diplomatic sources in Dhaka, Washington and Brussels said issues like fair elections and human rights will be prioritised during the visit of the four delegations.

US under secretary for civilian security, democracy and human rights Uzra Zeya is scheduled to visit Dhaka in the second week of this month.

US under secretary for economic growth, energy, and the environment Jose Fernandez is supposed to arrive at the third week of this month. Two delegations of the European Union are scheduled to arrive in Dhaka close to that time.