Demand for scopes to whiten money through share market investments

He said although the government is providing special facilities to the people evading taxes, it cannot discriminate against the regular and honest tax payers. The opportunity to whiten black money by paying a 15 per cent tax is discriminatory and unethical.

Nur Mohammad further said the share market is passing through the worst phase in its history over the last two months. He proposed opening the opportunity to whiten black money through investing in the share market if possible.

Addressing the finance minister he said, “Please give the opportunity to whiten black money through investing in the share market.”