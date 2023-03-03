Evening News Highlights

Sonia Gandhi admitted to hospital
Former president of India's Congress party Sonia Gandhi was admitted to Sri Ganga Ram hospital in New Delhi on account of fever. The hospital in a statement said that her condition is stable.
Democracy in decline in Bangladesh: V-Dem
The democratic situation has deteriorated in Bangladesh. The country saw a decline in liberal democracy and electoral democracy, according to Varieties of Democracy (V-Dem) Institute of Sweden. The report placed Bangladesh in ‘Electoral Autocracies’ category along with 55 other countries including India, Pakistan, Russia and Turkey.
Awami League in a dilemma over BCL
Ruling Bangladesh Awami League (AL) is in a dilemma over its student front, Bangladesh Chhatra League. On one hand it is at a loss over the activities of BCL leaders, and on the other hand, it cannot come down too hard on this student organisation due to the opposition movement and the forthcoming national parliamentary election.