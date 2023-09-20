Journo Golam Rabbani murder: Prime accused Mahmudul’s bail suspended

Earlier this month, Mahmudul Alam applied for bail in the High Court after facing a setback in the lower court in that case. The High Court bench, comprising Justice Jahangir Hossain and Justice Mohammad Shawkat Ali Chowdhury, granted six months' bail to Mahmudul during the hearing last Monday.

The state filed an appeal to the Appellate Division on Tuesday, seeking a stay on this order. The appeal was heard in the chamber court on Wednesday.

Attorney General A M Amin Uddin presented the case on behalf of the state in the court, accompanied by Assistant Attorney General M Saiful Alam. Senior lawyer Md Mamtaz Uddin Fakir represented the accused in the court."