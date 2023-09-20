Journo Golam Rabbani murder: Prime accused Mahmudul’s bail suspended

The Chamber Court of the Appellate Division suspended the bail granted by the High Court to Mahmudul Alam, the main accused in Jamalpur journalist Golam Rabbani's murder case.
Appellate Division Chamber Justice M. Inayetur Rahim issued this order on Wednesday. Simultaneously, the petition filed by the state against the High Court's order has been scheduled for hearing on 20 November in the regular bench of the Appellate Division.
Earlier this month, Mahmudul Alam applied for bail in the High Court after facing a setback in the lower court in that case. The High Court bench, comprising Justice Jahangir Hossain and Justice Mohammad Shawkat Ali Chowdhury, granted six months' bail to Mahmudul during the hearing last Monday.
The state filed an appeal to the Appellate Division on Tuesday, seeking a stay on this order. The appeal was heard in the chamber court on Wednesday.
Attorney General A M Amin Uddin presented the case on behalf of the state in the court, accompanied by Assistant Attorney General M Saiful Alam. Senior lawyer Md Mamtaz Uddin Fakir represented the accused in the court."
Earlier, Monira Begum, wife of journalist Golam Rabbani, filed a murder case against 22 people including Mahmudul Alam and his son. Some 20-25 unidentified people were also made accused in this case.
Journalist Golam Rabbani came under attack at Pathati area in Jamalpur’s Bakshiganj upazila at around 10:00pm on 14 June. He died while undergoing treatment at Mymensingh Medical College Hospital at around 2:30pm on 15 June. He was the Jamalpur district correspondent of ‘Banglanews24.com’ and Bakshiganj upazila correspondent of Ekattor TV. Police had confirmed that journalist Golam Rabbani was killed at the instructions of local UP chairman Mahmudul Alam.