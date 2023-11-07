BNP men sued in 13 more cases, 177 arrested

Thirteen more cases were filed against BNP leaders-activists in 9 districts on Monday. Police arrested 177 leaders-activists of BNP in and outside Dhaka yesterday. Of the arrested, 97 were in Dhaka and rest in other districts.

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), court sources and information sent by Prothom Alo correspondents from 18 districts revealed this picture of cases and arrest yesterday.

Apart from Dhaka, BNP men faced new cases in Sunamganj, Meherpur, Narsingdi, Sirajganj, Tangail, Mymensingh, Kushtia, Pabna, Pirojpur, Khulna, Satkhira, Chittagong, Narayanganj, Feni, Gazipur, Manikganj, Bogura and Noakhali.

According to DMP, court sources and information sent by Prothom Alo, a total of 8133 BNP leaders-activists were arrested in 10 days between 28 October and 6 November.