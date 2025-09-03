DUCSU election: Can leftists repeat history

The seven leftist student organisations have fielded the highest 12 female candidates for the upcoming Dhaka University Central Students' Union (DUCSU) election.

There are also four candidates from the minority and indigenous communities.

Out of 28 posts, the Pratirodh Porshod has nominated candidates for 16 posts from women, minorities, and indigenous communities. In addition, there is one candidate with special needs.

The Protirodh Porshod slogan has been set as 'Somotay-Protirodhe Nirapod Campus' (A Safe Campus in Equality and Resistance). Left-leaning groups believe that diversity, the candidates’ profiles, and their consistent protest-oriented role will help them do well in the election. The question is can the leftists repeat history?

The left leaning student organisations have done well in the DUCSU elections held before and after the independence of Bangladesh. The Chhatra Union and the Chhatra League were the two most prominent student organisations at the time.