JUCSU election: Commission hopes to announce results by 11:00 pm

Polling for Jahangirnagar University Central Students’ Union (JUCSU) began at 9:00 am on Thursday and ended at 5:00 pm. In some halls however, the voting continued till much later. The counting of votes had still not been completed by the afternoon today, Friday and therefore no results have been declared either.

The total number of registered voters in the JUCSU election was 11,743, with a turnout of around 67 to 68 per cent. For the central union, 177 candidates contested for 25 posts. Nine contested the vice-president (VP) post and eight contested the general secretary (GS) post.