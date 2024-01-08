3 state ministers, 11 other AL MPs defeated by independent candidates

Three state ministers of the incumbent government were defeated by the independent candidates from their own party in the 12th general elections. Beside, several MPs of the Awami League, including a presidium and secretariat member of the party, lost the polls to party leaders contesting the polls as independent candidates.

As of 12.30 am Monday, at least 11 Awami League MPs of the incumbent parliaments were defeated by the rival independent candidates. Prothom Alo had unofficial results of some 111 of the 299 constituencies.

The existing cabinet comprises 23 ministers, 18 state ministers and 3 deputy ministers apart from the prime minister. All of them except three managed to secure the nomination of the ruling Awami League.