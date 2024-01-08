AL’s Golap lost polls to independent candidate Tahmina

Incumbent MP and Awami League nominated candidate from the Madaripur-3 constituency Abdus Sobhan Alias Golap was defeated by independent candidate Tahmina Begum (eagle symbol) by a huge margin.

Tahmina Begum has bagged 96,633 votes while her nearest contestant Abdus Sobhan got 61,971 votes.

Tahmina Begum was unofficially declared the winner with 34,662 more votes than the ruling party candidate. Assistant returning officer and Kalkini upazila nirbahi officer Uttam Kumar Das declared the unofficial result at 9.10 pm Sunday.

Abdus Sobhan is the publicity and publications secretary of the Bangladesh Awami League. Tahmina Begum is an incumbent MP from the reserved women seats in the parliament and president of Kalkini upazila Awami League. The upazila Awami League brought out celebratory processions from all over the upazila after getting confirmation about her win.