Commuters bear the brunt of transport strike

Commuters have been bearing the brunt of the indefinite strike enforced by transport owners in all eight districts of Rajshahi division to press home their 10-point demand ahead of the divisional rally of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) in Rajshahi on 3 December, reports news agency UNB.

Movement of all types of vehicles, except cars and microbuses, remains halted in the city since this morning – causing immense sufferings to the commuters.