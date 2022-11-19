How does AL benefit from transport strikes during BNP rallies?

Transport owners and workers have been enforcing strikes on various excuses from days before each of the divisional rallies of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP). Though no strike was called before the second rally of BNP in Mymensingh (the first one was held in Chattogram), transport movement was halted there. Since then the transport owners and workers enforced strikes before the rallies in Khulna, Rangpur, Barishal and Faridpur.

The transport strike has been going on in Sylhet as well, as the party is set to hold a rally there today, Saturday.

Strikes will be called before the next rallies of the de facto opposition in Cumilla, Rajshahi and Dhaka too, think the people concerned.

Out of the six BNP rallies held already, transport strikes were enforced before five. The people have begun analysing how Awami League has benefitted from these moves. Even the ruling Awami League think-tanks have been discreetly analysing these steps.