BNP out to destabilise market in the name of boycotting Indian goods: Quader

Governing Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Friday said Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has indulged in a deep conspiracy to destabilise the country’s market system in the name of boycotting Indian products.

“But the country’s people will not respond to their (BNP’s) call,” he hoped while addressing a press conference at the AL president’s Dhanmondi political office in the capital this morning.

Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said that BNP’s plot to destroy relations with India is the manifestation of the mental weakness of the leaders of that party.