India turns into major force in Bangladesh’s politics for 3 reasons

India is making maximum benefits from its neighbouring countries like Bangladesh, alleged speakers at a webinar on Friday.

They further stated that India has developed an “unfair” setting in the region, including Bangladesh, for its own advantage. The “all-accepting” mind-set of politicians as well as the people of Bangladesh is also highly responsible for this situation.

Speakers said these in the webinar titled ‘Bangladesh and its neighbour: Indian influence on Bangladesh politics’ organised by the Forum for Bangladesh Studies.

Distinguished professor of the Department of Politics and Government at Illinois State University, Ali Riaz, presented the keynote at the webinar.

“India wants to control the internal politics of Bangladesh,” he said.

Professor Ali Reaz argued, “First, India aspires to grow into a global power. Second, they have their own financial interest. Third, India wants to limit US influence in the region, including Bangladesh.”