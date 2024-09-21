Student politics banned in 33 institutions of higher education

In face of student demands, student politics has been banned in at least 19 public universities, 4 government colleges and 10 government medical colleges. Student politics was prohibited in these institutions after the fall of the Awami League government on 5 August following the student-people's mass uprising. Also, alongside student politics, a ban has been placed on politics of teachers, officials and employees of 27 of these institutions.

During the rule of Awami League, the general students had reached the limit of the endurance with the repression and other misdeeds of the party's affiliated student organisation Chhatra League. A large number of the students raised the demand for a ban on student politics in feat that a similar situation would recur if student politics persisted.