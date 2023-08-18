Fears reflected in AL leaders faces: Mirza Fakhrul

The faces of Awami League leaders look dispirited and their smiles have disappeared due to the fear of losing the power, said Bangladesh Nationalist Party secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Friday.

“If you see them on television, their countenances lack the usual smile. And those who made properties abroad are striving to protect their holdings,” he told a brief rally before a mass procession in the capital’s Dayaganj area in afternoon.