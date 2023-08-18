Fears reflected in AL leaders faces: Mirza Fakhrul

The faces of Awami League leaders look dispirited and their smiles have disappeared due to the fear of losing the power, said Bangladesh Nationalist Party secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Friday.
“If you see them on television, their countenances lack the usual smile. And those who made properties abroad are striving to protect their holdings,” he told a brief rally before a mass procession in the capital’s Dayaganj area in afternoon.
The party's Dhaka city (south) unit brought out the procession in the afternoon, to press home their one-point demand for the government’s resignation and reinstatement of a caretaker government that would oversee the upcoming 12th parliament election.
Mirza Fakhrul alleged that the ruling party destroyed the country from within through their rampant corruption and looting and nothing is left there. They introduced the pension scheme as another tool to siphon off the people’s money. They want to hold an election with the stolen money. But the people will not let it happen this time.
He also said, “Their faces now reflect apprehension. They have understood that the United States (US) has introduced a visa policy targeting those who have amassed wealth through illicit means and those who would obstruct people to vote.”
He noted recent initiatives of different rights organisations in the US and said, “The Americans, their agencies, and human rights groups are urging their government bodies to hold a hearing on Bangladesh. They suggest new sanctions on Bangladesh as the oppositions are being tortured, assaulted, arrested, and killed. The government is hindering the process of a fair election.”
The rally was attended by senior BNP leaders, including Gayeshwar Chandra Roy and Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury. The rally was chaired by Abdus Salam, convener of Dhaka south city BNP.