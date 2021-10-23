‘Awami League leaders were mere spectators’

Local leaders and activists of ruling Awami League in Cumilla were mostly mere spectators during the attack and vandalisation of puja mandaps and houses of the Hindu community centering the desecration of the Holy Quran, said local political sources.

They also said the AL leaders and activists could not play any significant role to deter the communal violence because of long-standing infighting and factional clashes between district and city units of Cumilla Awami League.

The attack was carried out at a makeshift puja mandap at Nanua Dighir Par in Cumilla on 13 October following news of the Quran being placed in the mandap. Later, another four temples and six puja mandaps came under attacks while sporadic clashes continued in the city that day.