BNP’s Aman, Tabith, Aminul get bail

According to the lawyers concerned, 70 BNP leaders and activists got bail in two cases.
A High Court virtual bench consisted of justices Md Habibul Gani and Md Riaz Uddin Khan granted the anticipatory bail to the BNP leaders on Wednesday.
The court granted the BNP leaders bail till 26 September in the case filed over Chandrima Udyan clash, and ordered the latter to surrender to the lower court after that time.
BNP leaders appealed for bail through their lawyer.
Lawyer Md Ruhul Kuddus stood for BNP leaders in the court while deputy attorney general SM Rezaul Karim represented the state.
Police on 18 August filed a case with Sher-e-Bangla Nagar police station against 155 leaders and activists of BNP a day after they clashed with police at Chandrima Udyan.
The accused have been charged with carrying out sabotage, injuring law enforcement personnel and vandalising vehicles and other public properties.
Amanullah Aman and Aminul Haque -– the convener and member secretary of the newly formed Dhaka north unit of BNP, and Tabith Awal are among the accused.