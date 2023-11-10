EC determined to hold polls despite several concerns

The Election Commission (EC) wants to organise the upcoming election within the stipulated time regardless of the political situation in the country. For this, they have already finished all the preparations for the declaration of the election schedule. Now, only the election schedule remains to be declared.

Although the election preparations are near ending, a participatory election is yet to be ensured. There are also questions regarding the election environment. However, the EC is not taking this into consideration. The chief election commissioner (CEC) and other commissioners met President Md Shahabuddin to keep him updated about the election preparations amid the BNP’s blockade on Thursday at noon.

Speaking to the newspersons following the meeting with the president, CEC Kazi Habibul Awal said, “The 12th parliamentary election must be held before 29 January. The election schedule will be announced very soon.”