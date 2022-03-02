CMC student Aqib taken to hospital for bone transplantation

Noman Khaled Chowdhury, professor of neurosurgery department at CMC, told Prothom Alo that Aqib was admitted to the cabin designated for students Sunday.
He is undergoing many tests. It will be decided later whether the part of his skull that was removed before can be replaced.
Aqib was attacked on the street in front of the college on 30 October last year due to a clash between two factions of CMC unit Chhatra League. He had head fracture. He was later admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the hospital.
He then underwent surgery in the neurosurgery department to remove part of his ruptured skull and place it under the skin of his abdomen. On 17 November, Aqib recovered and returned home.