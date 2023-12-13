Obaidul Quader feels absence of Mirza Fakhrul

Ruling Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader has said he is feeling the absence of BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and their war of words as the latter is currently imprisoned in sabotage cases.
He said this in response to a question from a newsperson at the Awami League president’s office in the capital’s Dhanmondi on Wednesday.
While replying to a question whether he misses Mirza Fakhrul Islam or not, Obaidul Quader said, “No…but it would have been good if he had been there. Our arguments could ensure a healthy competition.
It helps the democratic process. Now, when the law interferes, we have nothing to do. However, it would have been good for democracy if he had been there. We used to counter each other’s statements. It’s an exchange of our statements. It’s a fine exchange.”
The Awami League general secretary further said, “I have used the word ‘miss’ out of habit. I don’t want to say that. I am saying that we always counter each other’s statements. I like countering his arguments. This is what is missing nowadays. I don’t want to say that I miss him.”
Obidul Quader further alleged that the arson attacks across the country are parts of the BNP’s conspiracy to thwart the upcoming polls. The law enforcement agencies also have some responsibilities to contain the sabotage attempts, he added.
He said, “We have to make this election a success. We have to ensure a good voter turnout. We are sitting with all the like-minded parties to ensure a free, fair and credible election. The BNP is conspiring to keep the people in fear to make them refrain from casting votes. Despite all the attempts to thwart the polls, people are looking forward to casting their votes.”
Speaking regarding the alliance, Obaidul Quader said, “There are different doubts and rumours circling our alliance. We are on alert. Nobody can confuse us with rumours and violence. We won’t get moved by these.”
Speaking regarding the Jatiya Party’s stance, Obaidul Quader said, “They told us they would take part in the elections. However, there are chances of the Jatiya Party changing its decision. We want to be confirmed about that. We will wait till 18 December. There is nothing to worry about.”
Asked about dropping the independent candidates, the AL general secretary said, “It’s not possible to drop the independent candidates. They are under the election commission now. We can’t force them to withdraw nominations. There is no way to negotiate over this.”
Awami League presidium member Mosharraf Hossain, organising secretary BM Muzammel Haque, health affairs secretary Rokeya Sultana and others were present during the briefing.