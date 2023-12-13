Obaidul Quader feels absence of Mirza Fakhrul

Ruling Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader has said he is feeling the absence of BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and their war of words as the latter is currently imprisoned in sabotage cases.

He said this in response to a question from a newsperson at the Awami League president’s office in the capital’s Dhanmondi on Wednesday.

While replying to a question whether he misses Mirza Fakhrul Islam or not, Obaidul Quader said, “No…but it would have been good if he had been there. Our arguments could ensure a healthy competition.