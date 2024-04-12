AL in mass campaign, BNP vows to revive movement

The Awami League (AL) and the BNP (Bangladesh Nationalist Party) have quite different political aspects this Eid-ul-Fitr. The ruling party leaders are busy with the upcoming upazila polls in their respective areas. The Awami League leaders are running Eid-centric public campaigns and exchanging greetings to regain people’s interest in polls.

Meanwhile, the BNP leaders are trying to charge up their dejected leaders and activists at grassroots in their own areas and conveying them a message to ‘be active’ again.

The upazila elections are going to be held within just four months of the 12th national parliamentary polls. The internal strife within the ruling party at the grassroots has further intensified following the decision to not use party symbols in the upazila polls. In almost all upazilas, several Awami League leaders are running campaigns separately centring the Eid in a bid to run for the upazila polls.