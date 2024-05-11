Upazila election
Awami League not to come down hard on relatives of MPs
· AL highlighting that the voting has been peaceful
· Party feels voter interest will increase in phases ahead
While outwardly ruling Awami League may be expressing its satisfaction, it is actually uncomfortable over the low voter turnout in the first phase of the upazila election. The main aim of the ruling party now is to increase the voter turnout in the coming three phases of this election. To that end, the party has moved away from the stern stance it had originally adopted against relatives of the ministers and members of parliament contesting in the election.
Though they are not comfortable about the low voter turnout in the first phase of the upazila parishad election, they are highlighting that the voting in this phase has been peaceful and fair. They say that other than a few isolated incidents, there have been no complaints of any violence or irregularities. There have been no deaths. As the first phase of the election has been free and fair, this will have a positive impact on the voters. This will increase voter interest in the coming phases, Awami League leaders feel.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, several Awami League leaders say that the competition in the election has decreased as BNP and other opposition parties are not participating. They feel that the absence of strong competition is a major reason behind the voters’ lack of enthusiasm.
Awami League joint general secretary Mahbub Ul Alam Hanif told Prothom Alo, Awami League candidates would have campaigned more had BNP officially joined these polls. They would go more to the doorsteps of the voters. As BNP is not in the fray, they are a bit lax.
Awami League leaders also feel that BNP is generating a perception that the voters are turning away from elections bereft of the opposition. In this manner the opposition party also wants to prove that Awami League has no popularity. That is why the ruling party is focusing on increasing voter turnout in the second, third and fourth phase of the upazila parishad election.
Party general secretary Obaidul Quader termed the fact that there was no violence or killings in this election as a success of the government and the election commission
Since the year 2009, voter turnout in the last three upazila parishad elections has been on a steady decline. This time the voter turnout hit an all-time low. Chairmen were elected with less that 20per cent of the total votes in 81 of the 139 upazilas in this phase.
According to the election commission, 36.10 per cent of the votes were cast in the first phase of the upazila polls. Thus time the election is being held in around 450 upazilas of the country in four phases. The second phase is to be held on 21 May. The third phase is to be held on 29 May and the fourth phase on 5 June.
Aiming to increase competition
Speaking to Awami League leaders, it was learnt that the party had initially decided that the relatives of the ministers and members of parliament must move away from this election. It was said that organisational action would be taken if the ministers and MPs did not heed the party directives in this regard. The relatives did not move away from the election.
After the first phase of the election, Awami League leaders feel that if the relatives of the ministers and MPs move away from the election, the competition will dwindle and the voter turnout will fall further. As a result, Awami League has moved away from its stern stance regarding the relatives of the ministers and MPs. The party leaders say, it had been thought that large numbers of BNP leaders and activists would join the election. As this did not happen, they had to change their strategy. The party will no longer put pressure on the relatives of the ministers and MPs to move away from the election in the coming phases. On the contrary, they are urging for the candidates’ campaigning to be stepped up to bring more voters forward.
Awami League sources say that in the first phase of the election, there had been no urging from the centre to step up campaigning. The central and local Awami League had not taken up any joint campaign programmes. The party leaders are now talking about boosting the campaigning in the coming phases of the election.
At a joint meeting held on Friday at the Awami League central office on Bangabandhu Avenue in the capital, party general secretary Obaidul Quader termed the fact that there was no violence or killings in this election as a success of the government and the election commission.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, Awami League organizing secretary SM Kamal Hossain said that their main aim had been to ensure that there was no violence or killing. That was successful.
Fair polls will encourage voters
Awami League policymakers feel that after observing the first phase of the upazila election, the numbers of voters will increase in the coming phases. They reason that in recent times there has not been any election so free and fair as in the first phase of the elections in 139 upazilas. The law enforcement, local administration and election commission gave no one any leeway. As a result, the actually popular persons won. Also, the voters in the next phases will be reassured as there were no killings in the first phase.
Awami League leaders say that 90 per cent of the elected chairmen will be Awami League leaders and activists since BNP did not officially contest. As party symbol was not used, there is no question of the party being defeated. The party people will be winning. So if the vote is free and fair, discipline will be maintained at the grassroots. Neither can anyone question the election. That is why Awami League will endeavour to ensure that there is no violence in the coming phases of the upazila parishad election and that there is an increase in the voter turnout.