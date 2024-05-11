Awami League not to come down hard on relatives of MPs

While outwardly ruling Awami League may be expressing its satisfaction, it is actually uncomfortable over the low voter turnout in the first phase of the upazila election. The main aim of the ruling party now is to increase the voter turnout in the coming three phases of this election. To that end, the party has moved away from the stern stance it had originally adopted against relatives of the ministers and members of parliament contesting in the election.

Though they are not comfortable about the low voter turnout in the first phase of the upazila parishad election, they are highlighting that the voting in this phase has been peaceful and fair. They say that other than a few isolated incidents, there have been no complaints of any violence or irregularities. There have been no deaths. As the first phase of the election has been free and fair, this will have a positive impact on the voters. This will increase voter interest in the coming phases, Awami League leaders feel.